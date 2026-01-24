The Secret in the Idyllic Bernese Oberland

The Bernese Oberland is considered the epitome of the Swiss postcard idyll: Lake Thun with its deep blue waters, framed by the snow-capped peaks of the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau. Yet behind this backdrop, in tranquil Spiez, activities are taking place that may have long since left the label “humanitarian” behind. This is where the Spiez Laboratory operates, a facility of the highest biological safety level (BSL-4).

Why are seasoned Swiss scientists and activists now turning to the new US administration under Donald Trump and his designated Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in a desperate open letter? The answer lies in a dangerous mix of diplomatic immunity, uncontrolled high-risk research, and a creeping disempowerment of the Swiss sovereign. As an investigative observer, the question arises: Has neutral Switzerland become an uncontrolled safe haven for research that has long been outlawed elsewhere?

Takeaway 1: The Spiez Laboratory as a “WHO BioHub” Under Diplomatic Immunity

Since 2021, the Spiez Laboratory has functioned as the central “BioHub System Laboratory” of the World Health Organization (WHO). This has created a legal grey area that nips any democratic control in the bud: diplomatic immunity. According to the initiators of the letter, this means that neither the Swiss Parliament nor the people have any insight into research involving the world’s most dangerous pathogens.

De facto, the laboratory is no longer subject to the directives of the Federal Council but is coordinated supranationally by the WHO. This lack of transparency is not a byproduct, but the system itself.

“The main problem in Spiez is that simply no one is allowed to look inside. Diplomatic immunity means: Anyone with a diplomatic passport knows they can smuggle whatever they want across the border—it cannot be inspected.”

This legal enclave enables research in directions that public discourse would never legitimize, while the Swiss state acts merely as a landlord and protector without being the “master of the house.”

Takeaway 2: Strategic Alliances – From Meryl Nass to Jay Bhattacharya

The decision to call upon Trump and Kennedy is no coincidence, but a precise geopolitical lever. Donald Trump already outlawed so-called Gain-of-Function (GoF) research—the artificial enhancement of the pathogenicity of viruses—in May 2024. With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jay Bhattacharya, the co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration and potential new NIH Director, actors are moving into the center of US power who are openly hostile to the WHO agenda.

A central link is Dr. Meryl Nass, who uncovered the background of the Anthrax attacks in the US back in 2001. She advises the Swiss team and ensures that the letter reaches the decision-makers directly. RFK Jr. proved that he has an open ear for European concerns with a recent sharp letter to the German Minister of Health (successor to Spahn/Lauterbach, referred to in the source text as “Warkem”), in which he reprimanded the draconian treatment of dissidents. The hope of the Swiss actors: If the US, as the largest contributor, leaves the WHO and bans GoF globally, the house of cards of the bio-political elite will collapse in the Alps as well.

Takeaway 3: The “Satanic” Logic of Delayed Effect

Toxicologist Prof. Dr. Stefan Hockertz warns of the “satanic” nature of modern bioweapons research. His argument: Bioweapons are, by their very nature, never defensive. GoF research deliberately twists the laws of nature. The scientific crux lies in the relationship between production and distribution. While conventional bioweapons are difficult to spread without endangering the user, modern biotechnology offers a chilling solution: Self-administration.

Hockertz uses the analogy of slow-acting rat poison:

An effective poison must not kill the rat immediately so that the other members of the species do not establish a causal link.

The “perfect” bioweapon acts with a time delay—for example via the spike protein or SV40 promoters, which can act as contaminants in gene injections.

The goal of such manipulations is not immediate lethality, but long-term damage: fertility problems, autoimmune diseases, or the phenomenon of “turbo cancer.” The pandemic thus becomes a strategic tool where the weapon is accepted voluntarily under the guise of prophylaxis.

Takeaway 4: Pandemics as a Guaranteed Business Model and the Arms Cluster

The claim that pandemics are natural events is countered by the economic reality of the WHO. The source reports on an investment concept that promises a “Return on Investment” (ROI) of a factor of 35. Such a profit is only “guaranteed” and “predictable” if the pandemic is not a coincidence, but a product—manufactured in laboratories like Spiez.

An investigative look at the laboratory’s surroundings substantiates the suspicion of a military-industrial symbiosis: Only 300 meters from the Spiez Laboratory is the company Nitrochemie, a subsidiary of the arms giant Rheinmetall. This “competence cluster” of bio-virus research and ammunition production in neutral Switzerland is highly explosive. The actors behind this system form a closed network:

The WHO & GAVI: As supranational coordinators.

The Pharmaceutical Industry: As beneficiaries of guaranteed purchase quantities.

Private Donors (e.g., Bill Gates): Who dictate the direction of research via earmarked donations.

Takeaway 5: The “Intellectual Pandemic” as an Act of Sovereignty

As a counter-concept to the global strategy of fear, Dr. Michael Nehls proposes the concept of the “intellectual pandemic.” It is about networking critical minds who can offer solutions beyond state-mandated panic in an emergency. The goal is to replace “politicized science” with genuine enlightenment.

The path to reversal requires civil disobedience and active research. Citizens are called upon to confront their local politicians directly—in Switzerland, the Grand Councilors: “What exactly is happening in Spiez? Who is financing the third-party funds? Why does the sovereign [the people] have no access?” Only when financial and personnel non-transparency (cronyism) is broken can Switzerland regain its neutrality.

Conclusion: A Turning Point for Sovereignty?

Switzerland faces an existential decision. It is a question of whether the country continues to serve as an uncontrolled testing ground for globalist organizations and arms corporations or whether it reclaims its state sovereignty. The revelations surrounding the Spiez Laboratory and the direct appeal to Trump and Kennedy mark a historic turning point.

It is time for the Federal Council and the Swiss people to become “masters of the house” again. The safety of our research and the integrity of our health must no longer lie in the hands of privatized organizations that view pandemics as objects of return on investment.

Are we ready to recapture control over our laboratories and our future, or will we allow Switzerland to become the logistical base of a global bioweapons architecture?



